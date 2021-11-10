More Than 120 Job Seekers Attend Westchester County’s Tourism & Hospitality Job Fair

On October 14, Westchester County hosted a Tourism & Hospitality Job Fair at the Marriott Westchester Tarrytown which offered more than 120 job seekers the opportunity to connect with 32 employers and learn about the various career paths available. Among the companies seeking talent at the event were local hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “The turnout at today’s job fair was very encouraging. We were able to connect members of our tourism and hospitality industry to talent from Westchester County and beyond, which is critical as we welcome visitors back to Westchester for business and leisure.”

Natasha Caputo, Westchester County Tourism & Film Director, said: “Visitors are eager to return to Westchester and experience our expansive range of attractions and amenities. Helping our tourism and hospitality industry find the talent to help meet this demand is critical, and we were pleased to offer them an opportunity to connect with these individuals through the job fair.”

Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County Economic Development Director, said: “We are committed to helping the companies in our tourism and hospitality sector stage a strong comeback. It was great to see the room filled with job seekers who were enthusiastic about joining this vibrant industry and eager to start down a new career path.”

Thom Kleiner, Executive Director, Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board, said: “Job seekers – and employers – have been understandably nervous about the hiring process as we begin to emerge from the challenges posed by COVID. The good news is that this successful job fair suggests that individuals are ready to put themselves forward and businesses are ready to engage them to augment and improve their workforce.”

Alvin Alcera, Director of Human Resources, Sonesta White Plains Downtown, said: “There was a great buzz. It was an efficient way to meet and interview many qualified candidates at once. We appreciate the support from all the County organizations to get the job fair together and support our industry’s staffing needs.”

The job fair was sponsored by Westchester Tourism & Film, in conjunction with the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, Westchester-Putnam Career Center Network, Westchester Hotel Association, the Westchester Marriott and The Business Council of Westchester. Complimentary transportation provided by Red Oak Transportation.

Westchester County Tourism & Film is the official destination marketing organization of Westchester, N.Y. Its mission is to generate economic benefits for the County by enhancing and promoting its image as a premier Hudson Valley business and leisure destination. Encompassing big cities, small towns, farms, and vast expanses of natural beauty, Westchester is easily accessible by car, its own regional airport (HPN) and three major rail lines. Accommodation choices range from independent to internationally branded hotels and conference centers. Learn more at visitwestchesterny.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development works to improve the County’s economic well-being and quality of life. This includes a broad range of activities to attract, create and retain jobs, and to foster a resilient, pro-growth and inclusive economy. For information, visit https://westchestercatalyst.com/.