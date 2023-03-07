Life is Short. Don’t Resist JUST DESSERTS at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center April 28-30

Just Between Us: Dessert comes first, the playful among us like to say! And now, an irresistibly delicious new Broadway-style musical, Just Desserts is coming to the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center! The whole family is invited to enjoy what its producers are calling “a charming, professionally performed musical (performers are Actor’s Equity Association artists) about a baking contest, and six strangers coming together, and after much mystery and drama, becoming friends and supporting each other!”

Oh, and this: 100 percent of Just Desserts proceeds are being earmarked toward the wonderful San Miguel Academy in Newburgh!

As a collaboration between two area music powerhouses–Frank Shiner, producer and Brad Ross, composer–Just Desserts bills itself as “a charming show about a baking contest and the interaction between the contestants. “The music has a traditional Broadway sound, and it is VERY family friendly!” relays Shiner. Read on for more, direct from Shiner, below. — Grace



JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off

Book and Lyrics by Barbara Campbell

Music by Brad Ross

It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. The heat is on to create three different types of desserts during the finals. A determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery. A sexy nail technician who wants to fit in. A shy school nurse who doesn’t want to be there at all. A mysterious man from Brooklyn who arouses suspicion about his past. And the reigning champion who is confident she’ll garner yet another victory this year. They’ll all get their just desserts at the Jefferson County Bake-Off! There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing – exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce – and the results are deliciously satisfying!

100% of your ticket purchase goes to San Miguel Academy of Newburgh… helping to break the cycle of poverty. Anyone attending can buy tickets and / or sponsor tickets so that those less fortunate can attend. “I would like to the children from the school and their families be able to attend,” noted Shiner, who explained that the San Miguel Academy takes Children from abject poverty and puts them through a 12-year, tuition free program. “This is truly a miracle in our own backyard… These kids had no chance in life, and they are becoming business leaders, working in politics, teachers, and wonderful family people. As of last year, it is a coed program.

The cast of Just Desserts will perform on Friday April 28Th, (7:30 p.m.) Saturday April 29th (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday April 30 (3 p.m. matinee)

A Frank Shiner music production, tickets can be reserved here: https://frankshiner.com/