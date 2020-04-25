Lawn Signs on Display to Support White Plains Hospitalâ€™s Healthcare Heroes

The doctors, nurses and entire staff at White Plains Hospital have worked tirelessly to keep our community safe from COVID-19. In response to their heroic efforts, the Friends of White Plains Hospital have spearheaded an initiative to sell lawn signs to members of the community to support the Hospital’s efforts against COVID-19.

The blue and white signs with inspirational messages like “Stay Strong” and “We Love You,” help to rally the community behind our essential healthcare workers and provide much-needed encouragement for those fighting on the front lines.



Lawn signs may be purchased through a tax deductible donation of $50 or more and all proceeds will directly benefit the WPH COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Those interested in purchasing a lawn sign or donating to the White Plains Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund can visit https://www.wphospital.org/covid19help

News Courtesy of White Plains Hospital