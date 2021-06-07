June Online Lectures/Events at Northern Westchester Hospital’s Center for Healthy Living

Information about warning signs for aneurysms and stroke, chair yoga, smoking cessation, classes for new and future moms, and Wellness Wednesday are among the virtual events offered in June by Northern Westchester Hospital and the Center for Healthy Living,

MOUNT KISCO, NY – A lecture discussing common myths about brain aneurysms and the latest advancements in care is June’s featured program offered by Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) and the Center for Healthy Living. In June, virtual events for new and future moms include a breastfeeding class, a Breastfeeding Nook to meet other breastfeeding mothers, and a Mom Squad interactive get together. Other free, virtual events to help people feel better, get healthier, and have more fun include chair yoga, smoking cessation, courses on Calming Nourishment and Wholehearted Living, and a Wellness Wednesday on bone health.

The Center for Healthy Living at Chappaqua Crossing supports health and wellness through education, health resources, diverse programing and referrals. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com. All programs are currently offered virtually.

FEATURED EVENT:

Get “Ahead” of Aneurysms and Stroke – What you need to know to stay healthy

Wednesday, June 16, 5 – 6 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Join Dr. David Gordon for an informative conversation about aneurysms and stroke. Dr. Gordon will discuss common myths about brain aneurysms at any age and the latest advancements in care. The program includes a brief video where participants can meet the neurosurgeons providing care in Westchester at both NWH and Phelps Hospital.

Register at: Get “Ahead” of Aneurysms and Stroke

Smoking Cessation

June 8, 15, 22, 6 – 7 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Cigarettes are one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. We know it’s challenging to quit – we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a NWH respiratory therapist. For more information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu or call (914) 666-1868.

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Chair Yoga

Mondays, June 14, 21, 28, 11 am – Noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through the creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and taking things at your own pace. This workshop is led by Toni Russo, MS, RN AHN-BC, RYT-220, who is a leader on NWH’s Integrative Medicine Team.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Virtual Breastfeeding Class

Monday, June 14, 6 – 8 pm

Cost: $30

This comprehensive class is taught exclusively by our International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC). Whether you have already decided to breastfeed or you are thinking about it, this class is for you. We cover a wide range of breastfeeding topics including but not limited to: the advantages of breastfeeding, building and maintaining your milk supply, strategies for success, breastfeeding techniques, how to breastfeed comfortably, diet considerations, nipple care and tips for partner feeding. Plenty of time is allotted for questions and answers including the all-important one, “How do I know my baby is getting enough?” Couples are encouraged to come together. Only one payment per couple.

For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840.

Register at: Virtual Breastfeeding Class

Mom Squad

Monday, June 14, Noon – 2 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Please note, this support group is for mothers who have already delivered their baby.

Cost: Free

Join with your baby for an interactive, social get together. Meet other moms and share information about caring for your newborn, and yourself. This group is facilitated by a registered nurse and is for moms who have already delivered their baby. Throughout the year we will have various experts attend some of the support groups as guest speakers: Topic for 6/14: Tips for Infant Vaccines.

For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840 or email NWHMotherBabyNavigator@northwell.edu.

Breastfeeding Nook

Monday, June 21, 1 – 3 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Join with your baby to meet other breastfeeding mothers and receive peer-to-peer support to help achieve your breastfeeding goals. Information, encouragement, and support are provided by a Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

**Please note, this support group is for mothers who have already delivered. Virtual sessions do require your camera to be turned on to foster connection. **

We use Microsoft Teams to facilitate this support group.

For more information, please call the Mother-Baby Navigator Office at (914) 666-1840 or email NWHMotherBabyNavigator@northwell.edu.

Calming Nourishment

June 22, 11 am – Noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Planting can be an excellent opportunity to be present and find a moment of calm. Join Rachel Merchan, LCSW and Amy Rosenfeld MS RD CDN, to explore the connection between planting, cooking, and wellness. We will demonstrate ways to relax while planting a container-herb garden. We will also demonstrate a recipe that incorporates garden produce and highlights the connection between gardening, nourishment, and opportunities to enhance our well-being. A video conference link will be emailed out prior to the program along with recipes and a planting supply so participants can garden and cook along.

Register at: Calming Nourishment

Wholehearted Living

June 30, 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: In-person outdoor event at the Mt. Kisco Public Library

Cost: Free

“The you that you are is enough. Embrace your vulnerabilities and imperfections and know that no matter what you accomplish, or don’t accomplish, does not make you unworthy,” says Rev. Angela Maddalone, Director of Spiritual Services at NWH, who will lead an interactive discussion on wholehearted living and how spirituality can help you practice courage, compassion, and connection, and explore what it means to cultivate a wholehearted lifestyle and the role of spirituality in this journey. Registration required and space is limited. This program will be held outdoors on the front lawn of the Mt. Kisco Public Library. Masks and social distancing will be required. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.

Register at: Wholehearted Living

Wellness Wednesdays – Osteoporosis Awareness

Last Wednesday of every month, by phone. Wednesday, June 30, 11 – 11:30 am.

Cost: Free

This month’s Wellness Wednesday will focus on Bone Health with Rita E. Landman, MD, FACE, Endocrinologist, Northwell Health Physician Partners Westchester Health. Dr. Landman will provide an overview of osteoporosis, discuss when to get tested, the implications of the diagnosis, calcium, vitamin D, exercise, and when medications are warranted.

Register at the link below or simply dial 1-929-436-2866 to join the program.

When prompted, enter the Webinar ID 994 8502 3594, followed by the # sign.

You will hear music until the program starts promptly at 11 am.

Please know, there is a 100 person capacity to join the webinar.

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellness-wednesdays-bone-health-audio-only-program-tickets-157113684259?aff=ebdsoporgprofile