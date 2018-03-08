ICD Contemporary Jewelry: Heaven for Jewelry Lovers and Design Aficionados This Spring

When most New Yorkers think of jewelry they know that the Diamond District in midtown Manhattan offers gorgeous pieces from top designers but you don’t have to travel to NYC to avail yourself of the most exquisite jewels from top designers. For more than four decades, ICD Contemporary Jewelry located in downtown Chappaqua has been a bastion of beautiful jewelry showcasing some of the leading designers in the world of fine jewelry. Just this past holiday season, ICD Contemporary Jewelry played host to celebrated designer Tovi Farber from Israel. Farber made an in-store appearance at an exclusive trunk show, which helped customers create one-of-a-kind pieces.

Farber who hails from Israel creates jewelry utilizing gold and colorful semi-precious stones that celebrates every woman’s original, individual style. Farber fans love the organic appeal of her jewelry and her unique sense of style with a keen eye for aesthetics. She embraces the interplay between structures, contrasts and intensities so every piece is distinctly styled and timeless.

Widespread Appeal for Farber’s Creations

Varda Singer, the owner of ICD Contemporary Jewelry was thrilled to see how Farber’s holiday collection appealed to customers across a wide spectrum from millennials in their early 30s to baby boomers. “Once the customers saw her collection they fell instantly in love with it. We didn’t have to sell it. Her beautiful designs sold themselves.” Singer has been busy delivering special orders from that trunk show that were custom created by her and Farber utilizing customer’s seldom worn jewelry and transforming it into modern pieces with timeless appeal. The shop is busy year long with customers making appointments with Singer who collaborates with Farber on a continual basis.

New Line Nanis: A Hit for Spring

Singer is in the midst of planning upcoming trunk shows and one that she is particularly excited about is Laura Bicego’s Nanis line hailing from Venice, Italy. Laura is the sister of famed jewelry designer Marco Bicego and her work done in 18K gold has been praised for its artistry. Unlike other designers who create pieces with pencil first, she creates with her skillful, delicate hands and her line is synonymous with “well-made.”

Singer‘s favorite part of the job is developing long-lasting relationships with her customers. She has several that travel from all over Westchester County including Rye where they previously had a store and New York City. She prides herself on delivering “concierge” service and can take appointments in people’s homes, in the evenings or work with them virtually via online renderings of custom pieces. She loves to see the “before” and “after” remodels of jewelry that are created in collaboration with her customers. Several are posted on the store’s Facebook page and serve as inspiration to customer’s seeking a jewelry makeover. For more information on jewelry makeovers or upcoming trunk shows, visit ICD Jewelry’s Facebook page.