Friends of the North Castle Public Library Presents Author ZIBBY OWENS on October 12

October 12, via ZOOM:

Zibby Owens, author of the very moving and timely Bookends; A Memoir of Love, Loss and Literature, moderated by award-winning screenwriter, playwright and author of This Is Not a Pity Memoir, Abi Morgan.

Zibby Owens has become a well-known personality in the publishing world with her infectious energy, authenticity and steadfast support of authors. She is a podcaster, author, CEO, and mother of four. Zibby founded Zibby Media which includes Zibby Books, a publishing home for fiction and memoir, Zibby Mag, a literary lifestyle destination, and Zibby Audio, a podcast network, which includes her own award-winning daily show Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books. Named “NYC’s Most Powerful Book-fluencer” by Vulture, Zibby is a regular contributor to “Good Morning America,” a media personality, and an avid essayist.

But after losing her closest friend on 9/11 and later becoming overwhelmed by motherhood, she turned to books for help. Zibby soon fell in love with a tennis pro turned movie producer who guided her away from type-A perfectionism, food issues and grief. What unfolded was a meaningful career, a great love, and a voice, now heard by millions of listeners.

