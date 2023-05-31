The Inside Press

Father’s Day Gift Idea: The Innovative ‘ZoomBroom’

With Father’s Day looming, I was asked to give the ZoomBroom a try, with the pitch that it is an innovative product that would make a great gift for dad!  Guess what? It is (innovative), and it would (make a great gift).

As a matter of fact, the ZoomBroom would also make a nice birthday or holiday gift for anyone–it’s the new must have for anyone who’d like to easily clear out debris from from yards, patios, garages, cars, driveways, walkways, RVs, and boats, to name a few.  As opposed to a typical leaf blower – the ZoomBroom is smaller, cordless, lighter and easier to control.  It is comparable to a battery-operated leaf blower, but smaller.

The Zoom Broom is offered in two models: The Golf Breeze and The Tornado. 

I received ‘The Tornado’ to sample. The assembly directions (something I always fear) were exceptionally easy, and it’s a cinch to recharge, as needed, and will run a full 40 minutes, plenty of time to complete assorted tasks.  I was impressed by its powerful blowing, and it’s relatively quiet, considering. When fall arrives and my outdoor deck is blanketed in leaves, I plan to reach for The Tornado and quickly clear the deck. No dad necessary. Visit zoombrooms.com for more information.– Grace

My new handy dandy ZoomBroom
The Golf Breeze The Tornado
  • 2 pounds
  • Stores in golf bag or closet
  • The Zoom Broom is cordless and comes with a plugin charger
  • 12-volt car charger available
  • Comes with a 2-year warranty
  • Turbo-boost setting for the extra tough debris
  • Up to 25-minute run time

 

 
  • 2 pounds
  • Stores easily on a wall hanger or floor stand
  • The Zoom Broom is cordless and comes with a plugin charger
  • 12-volt car charger available
  • Comes with a 2-year warranty
  • Turbo-boost setting for the extra tough debris
  • Up to 40-minute run time

 

