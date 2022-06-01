Enjoy ‘A Slice of Artistic Heaven’ at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

There’s a slice of artistic heaven I knew very little about until I attended an Open House inside its stately, historic Rosen House to get acquainted with gorgeous Caramoor–and learned about their June and summer programming as well. I had a chance to hear and meet–and even snag a selfie–with Caramoor’s new genius executive director Ed Lewis, an accomplished musician himself, who explained why he is so passionate about this Katonah-based, Hudson Valley destination.

“Art has the power to change lives,” said Lewis.

I couldn’t agree more. As an artist and musician myself, I was dazzled to discover the diversity and caliber of musical performances and the beautiful venues Caramoor has to offer.

Indeed, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is starting its summer strong! Offering something for everyone, Caramoor is excited to host live music events all summer! With talented performers like Yo-Yo Ma & The Knights, Las Cafeteras, Pedrito Martinez, and more, you might be hard pressed to say no to their fun and magic-filled events.

Rich in History

Consider your own tour to completely appreciate the Rosen House–the breathtaking Mediterranean-style house was built between 1929 and 1939 by Walter Rosen. Perhaps enjoy an Afternoon Tea, hear a concert in the oh-so-plush Music Room or Spanish Courtyard, or attend a fundraising event.

This year, Caramoor will be open to the public Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5th to August 20th for picnicking, exploring, sound art installations or for a stroll on the grounds, all free of charge. You might have to come more than once, however, so you can experience a concert at Caramoor in its different locations starting with their biggest venue: the Venetian Theater, known for its antique Verona marble columns; it offers a tented outdoor venue so even if it rains the show still goes on!

Caramoor’s Friends Field boasts a new permanent stage and is a casual family-oriented area where families can enjoy a Concert on the Lawn or maybe have a picnic or just enjoy the beautiful surroundings. The Spanish Courtyard is in the center of the Rosen House and offers a great place to watch performances like classical recitals, jazz, and American root artists.

Last, but certainly not least, the Sunken Garden is a breathtaking area filled with beautiful flowers, butterflies, bumblebees and so much more! This summer, Caramoor is offering three Music & Meditation in the Garden programs on Saturday mornings July 9, 16 and August 6.

So don’t resist the impulse to save a concert date, reserve tickets, or otherwise make plans to visit and enjoy Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts. Just in time for summer, Caramoor is truly the perfect place to attend solo, with friends, or with family. For more information and for concert tickets or to reserve a tour of the Rosen House, visit caramoor.org.