Dr. Sherri Sandel Named Medical Director for Northern Westchester Hospital

Sherri Sandel, DO, FACP, has been named Medical Director for Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH). Dr. Sandel succeeds Dr. Marla Koroly, who transitions into a new leadership role as associate ambulatory physician executive for Northwell’s Westchester and Connecticut region.

“Dr. Sandel’s academic experience and private practice insights, along with her strong working knowledge of Northern Westchester Hospital and our culture will be invaluable as she leads physician talent and works collaboratively with our medical staff, nursing, hospital leadership and all other disciplines to help assure the delivery of high-quality, effective, efficient, and person-centered care,” said Derek Anderson, executive director. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sandel into this position and thank Dr. Koroly for her years of steady, expert leadership.”

Dr. Sandel joined NWH in 2018. Most recently, she served as Associate Medical Director, Director of Hospital Medicine and Director of Medical Education. Prior to that she held numerous roles at Lenox Hill Hospital including Physician Advisor for Patient Experience and Chief, Hospitalist Division. Additionally, Dr. Sandel holds the position of Assistant Professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine Hofstra/Northwell.

She has presented and authored publications on a variety of topics including quality improvement, patient experience, safety, and training and education. Dr. Sandel was recognized by Northwell Health with innovation awards in patient experience for two large scale programs, “Goodnight Rounds” and “Let’s Connect.” She received teaching awards from Lenox Hill and Northwell Health. Additionally, she has an extensive clinical research background.

Dr. Sandel received Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Spanish from Muhlenberg College. She received a Doctor of Osteopathy from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Sandel completed her Internal Medicine Residency, received an HIV Fellowship Certification, and served as Chief Medical Resident at Lenox Hill Hospital. Dr. Sandel is a resident of Somers, NY.

