Debut of two Groundbreaking MHA of Westchester Services

Suicide bereavement services offered by a specialist who has experienced her own personal loss to suicide

Each person experiences the loss of a loved one to suicide in their own way and in their own time. Through our new Suicide Loss: Outreach, Support and Healing service, we are able to offer compassion, understanding and support from a trained specialist who has also experienced personal loss to suicide.

Support is provided in a variety of ways and may include: connections to support groups in the community, sharing resources such as books, managing tasks at hand, discussing expectable reactions to a loss to suicide, how and what to share, and supporting family members – especially children. Suicide Loss: Outreach, Support and Healing services are provided at no cost.

Continue reading about Suicide Loss services>>>

Groundbreaking Telehealth service now at MHA

This summer, MHA debuted a groundbreaking behavioral health service that enables clients to meet with our psychiatrists via two-way, real-time interactive audio and video equipment.

Featuring HIPAA-compliant computer and web cam configurations, Telehealth stations are located in MHA’s White Plains, Yonkers and Mount Kisco clinics and offer improved access to care for clients who are in crisis situations and those who engage in clinical walk-in services.

Continue reading about Telehealth>>>

This news was provided as a courtesy to MHA of Westchester.