Courtesy of Wags N Whiskers

1. It’s fun!

2. It’s great exercise for both of you!

3. It improves your dog’s social skills!

4. You can meet the neighbors & improve your social skills!

5. So your dog can chase squirrels! BARK! BARK!

6. It’s a chance to walk together & spend time with your family!

7. To make sure your dog goes potty outside, of course.

8. To see the fall foliage!

9. To clear your head and decompress!

10. WHY NOT?! It’s mutually beneficial!!

