World Class Art & Activities Galore at the Outdoor Armonk Art Show

By Molly Alexander

Walking down Business Park Drive, the sun shone brightly and happy visitors either strolled or boarded a complimentary shuttle bus all eager to arrive at the North Castle Community Park for the Armonk Outdoor Art Show. With over 300 volunteers, over 185 artists from near and far, and excited attendees on the weekend of September 23 and 24, this award winning art show also served as a warm and welcoming family-friendly attraction thanks to all the volunteers and to 2017 Gold Star corporate sponsors, including Houlihan Lawrence, Northern Westchester Hospital and White Plains Hospital. Family activities sponsors included the Harvey School, First Five Learn and Play and the Neuberger Museum of Art. Silver corporate sponsors included William Raveis, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and Framings. For a full listing of Sponsor participants, please visit armonkoutdoorartshow.org. There were activities for children of all ages, from a kids’ scavenger hunt, a family activities tent and a raffle booth.

Show-goers meandered through rows and rows of art ranging from crafts, sculptures, paintings, photography, jewelry, handbags and clothing. Each tent held a unique artistic treasure inside. “It’s very interesting how all of the artists are from everywhere; all around the country,” an attendee commented. “Every piece of art is different, from sculptures to paintings.”

Awards were also handed out to the best artists. The largest award, the Alan C. Solomon Best of Show prize was $1,000, and went to the artist who “exemplifies creativity, artistic talent and mastery in his/her artwork across all artistic categories.” This artist was Bounkong Signavong, the founder of Lao Design, offering people unique fashion design with a Laotian touch.

To help visitors with the summer like temps, a lavish food court beckoned guests over with a seating section and dining options provided by Tazza Cafe, Beascakes, David Chen, Everything About Crepes, and many more delicious choices. There was also a Beer & Wine Garden for guests of age, featuring Captain Lawrence Brewing and light snacks.

The weather on both days was absolutely gorgeous, if a bit toasty and kept guests smiling and sipping on iced drinks to keep cool. It offered a day of art exploration for all with many visitors picking up original pieces of art wear, paintings and sculptures created in a variety of mediums to treasure for many years to come. If you missed this event, you can look forward to next year when the Armonk Outdoor Art Show will be held on September 29th and 30th, 2018!