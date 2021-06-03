A Warm Reception as White Plains Hospital’s Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery Opens its Doors

A First PET MRI Technology Now Here in Westchester



Public Invited to Tour Nine State of the Art Floors at the White Plains Hospital Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery



Congressman Mondaire Jones Predicts “A Hub of Healing and Renovation for Many Years to Come”

Story and Photos By Grace Bennett

June 2, 2021, White Plains, NY–It was a grand and glorious celebration and ribbon cutting, a long awaited for occasion made all the more poignant by a collective sense of relief at hugely declining COVID cases, as private and public tours took place (with everyone still wearing masks) inside White Plains Hospital’s greatly anticipated and newly opened state of the art facility–nine floors and 252,000 square feet of a dazzlingly beautiful and innovative Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery (CAMS). In between the tours, staff, contractors and visitors alike applauded heartfelt speeches filled with a beaming pride, and later were invited to pick up a delicious and healthy lunch, each bagged to go keeping COVID restrictions in mind, from CAMS’ new market cafe. The facility’s building is located at 122 Maple Avenue on the corner of Longview Avenue and opens its doors officially to patients on June 7.

“To say this has been an unforgettable year is an understatement…. but the situation is definitely looking brighter. Our COVID numbers are down,” stated Susan Fox, White Plains Hospital President and CEO, a joy- and pride- filled statement of basic victory, the opener to a presentation about the new facility which drew a packed audience. “About a year ago, 80% of the patients in the Hospital had COVID – today that number is about 1%.,” Fox stated to much applause. “As of this morning, only three patients in the hospital had COVID.. a proof point that vaccinations are working and one that is supportive of restrictions finally loosening…”

“Today, more than 135 million Americans have been vaccinated. Over 70% of Westchester residents over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. If you have not gotten vaccinated, I encourage you do so, and there are any number of people here today,” Fox pointedly added, “who would bring you right over and give you a shot in the arm.”

Following the COVID update, Fox introduced each speaker to celebrate and spotlight the amenities, operating rooms, and critical medical equipment inside CAMS, including Westchester’s first PET MRI imaging technology, and to relay milestones of the hospital’s two year journey, from breaking ground and navigating COVID challenges to its triumph with the official June 7 opening. Tours of the facility–featuring its state-of-the-art operating rooms, endoscopy, ambulatory and procedure suites, wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers, advanced imaging, non-invasive diagnostic testing and specialty physician offices–both preceded and followed the presentation with comments from key hospital staff and visiting dignitaries.

Larry Smith, WPH’s Chairman of the Board, called the opening “an amazing milestone in the hospital’s 128-year history. It’s hard to believe we are finally here.” He recognized construction and design teams, physicians and staff members “who had enormous input,” community partners, including Mayor Tom Roach and the city of White Plains, the hospital’s partners at Montefiore Medical Center, along with welcoming the many dignitaries attending, offering a special congratulatory note to Congressman Mondaire Jones on his first term for the 17th district. Jones’ predecessor, long time Congresswoman Nita Lowey, was also in attendance and warmly received by hospital staff.

All attending arrived to applaud the completion of CAMS, its 252,000 square feet on nine floors and to honor hospital staff, taxed to the max during COVID, but now poised to provide advanced outpatient care in CAMS’ pristine and brightly lit settings.

The facility, he said, “marks an expansion of both our physical footprint, and our commitment to providing only the very best health care in the Hudson Valley region,” said Smith. “Amazingly, CAMS is the 27th outpatient facility for White Plains Hospital; ten years ago we only had three. … The goal has always been the same… to continue to advance the care we provide without compromise to our community.”

He spoke of and to “the titans of the construction industry,” as many were in attendance, too.

“Building a building like this on time is an accomplishment in and of itself. Doing it during the pandemic that we’ve had in the last 15 months is nothing short of miraculous… The sound of construction became an echoing source of hope that some day this pandemic would be over and that we’d soon be welcoming our community into this beautiful new state of the art building,” said Smith. He called CAM’s completion ” a breathtaking result of so many years of hard work by so many people.”

Dr. Philip Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, told those gathered: “One year ago we were fighting the darkest days of a once in a lifetime pandemic. “And this amazing staff worked through the days and through the nights to care for the gravely ill and for the gravely suffering. These remarkable people set aside their own safety and displayed their courage and compassion to save thousands of lives.”

Dr. Ozuah commended Susan Fox for her “unwavering drive for excellence and singular drive for the future,” and Larry Smith “for his 17 years of dedicated service… Leadership does matter,” said Dr. Ozuah, also noting that “Great achievements require great friends,” and that Congressman Mondaire Jones was one such friend too. “You’ve been in Congress only five months, and you’ve already become one of our fiercest advocates. He also called Mayor Tom Roach “a friend to us and a hero to many.” At Montefiore, said Dr. Ozuah, “our North Stars are innovation, excellence, access and equity; this extraordinary center presents new ways to reaffirm those stars…”

Mayor Tom Roach, a cancer survivor who had been treated at White Plains Hospital, expressed his support of the hospital which he called ‘vital’ to the wellness of the city. He commented that the CAMS opening was his second most positive experience at the hospital. The first, he said, was learning that the first member of the hospital, a respiratory therapist from White Plains, was going to be vaccinated for COVID. Roach described the mutual support between the hospital and various city personnel, including police and sanitation. “They performed wonderfully and beautifully under the circumstances… ”

Congressman Mondaire Jones began by graciously acknowledging “the presence of legendary congresswoman Nita Lowey” and related “what a joy it is to be on the cusp of crushing the COVID-19 virus, and what a joy it is to have a national testing and vaccination strategy… and to be part of the majority in Congress committed to full funding of support. I said a few months ago that help was on its way; I hope you see that help is finally here.” He called CAM’s opening “an auspicious occasion”; I feel privileged to be in the presence of physicians and the hospital staff who have been doing God’s work toiling in sometimes unbearable circumstances.” He said CAMS would enable the hospital to provide more of “the world class care that folks have come to expect” of the 128 year old hospital, “today, tomorrow and into the future… and that patients will be welcomed “by spacious comfortable facilities with plenty of room for their loved ones.”

“Over a year ago, Westchester was hit hard and fast by COVID-19. Doctors, nurses, and staff here were on the frontlines working tirelessly to care for our friends, our neighbors, and loved ones. We hope that we see a new day is now upon us. As we emerge from the pandemic,” said Rep. Jones, “I can’t think of a better way to mark a new beginning to mark the beginning of a new era at White Plains Hospital than the opening of this new center, and that he expect it will remain “a hub of healing and innovation for many years to come.”

Dr. Kaare Weber, Director of Surgery, said he was proud to call the building “my newest home… It is the largest dedicated outpatient facility for White Plains Hospital, one of the largest in Westchester… one that houses top specialists in the region all under one roof,” he noted, “with the added benefit of connecting our campus to the hospital and to the Center for Cancer Care.”

“As incredible as this building is from the outside, it’s really about what is happening on the inside. From the minute a patient enters the building, they will realize this facility takes the patient experience to the next level… on par with the level of medicine being provided by its physicians and its professionals and staff.” He described each of the floors’ highlights, beginning with the second floor for advanced imaging, noting that White Plains Hospital is now the only in Westchester to house a PET MRI, “the very latest in diagnostics,” as it offers the most detailed window into the body to help physicians determine the best possible care for treating cancer and other diseases. The 3rd floor houses six of eight state of the art operating rooms.

The Hospital shared that CAMS “is the largest dedicated outpatient facility for White Plains Hospital and one of the largest in Westchester County. Connecting to both the main Hospital and Center for Cancer Care, CAMS is the latest addition to the Hospital’s ongoing campus transformation, which included a new Center for Cancer Care, completed in 2016, and the Hospital’s new lobby, inpatient tower, and operating room renovation, completed in 2015. Since 2015, approximately 622,000 square feet have been renovated or added to the Hospital and its offsite locations.”

“As the past year confirmed, having access to advanced care right here in our community is critical,” said Fox, President and CEO, in released comments. “This new facility represents an important step forward in expanding access to comprehensive care delivered by top healthcare professionals in diverse specialties. It also furthers our commitment to enhancing the patient experience, providing the latest advancements in treatment and technology to better serve the needs of our community.”

“The new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery will feature ambulatory surgery, endoscopy suites, wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers, and cutting-edge imaging such as the first and only PET (positron emission tomography) MRI scan in Westchester. This technology provides a higher level of detailed views than traditional MRI, allowing for more precise diagnosis and treatment. The Center will also feature top physicians in such specialties including: Orthopedics; Urology; Pain Management; Ears, Nose and Throat; Thyroid; Colorectal; Vascular; Plastic; and Bariatric care; as well as a comprehensive new Heart and Vascular Program.”

Dr. Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, added too, “The new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery is a tremendous achievement. As a Health System, we are focused on advancing our long-held mission of providing exceptional care to our extended communities. White Plains Hospital has quickly become the tertiary hub for advanced care in the Hudson Valley. Later this year, the cardiac surgery team from Montefiore will begin performing cardiac surgery at White Plains Hospital. This new facility will allow for local patient access to these surgeons, who will be working side by side with area physicians supporting a comprehensive cardiac program and represents just one more example of our commitment to providing local access to world-class physicians and advanced services.”

Features of the new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery include:

Enhanced Patient Experience: The patient drop-off driveway is integrated into the building’s design, allowing for convenient drop off. Two pedestrian bridges will connect the outpatient facility to the main Hospital and the Longview Parking Garage for optimal convenience and seamless access.

Design and Construction: The project was designed in accordance with the principles of sustainable construction to support energy efficiency, water efficiency, light pollution reduction, and indoor air quality. The project’s architect is Perkins-Eastman; the facility was built by Turner Construction; the structure utilizes 2,800 tons of steel and 1,100 glass curtain wall panels.

Smart Building Features: The building will feature a robust IT infrastructure designed to facilitate current and future medical technology and telemedicine. An intelligent infrastructure will support automatic building management, energy efficiency through technology and real-time data collection.

The move-in for departments and programs in CAMS will be in a phased approach beginning on June 7.

Floor by Floor Layout:

Level 2: Advanced Imaging

Level 3: Surgical Suites

Level 4: Endoscopy & Procedure Suites

Level 5: Women’s Imaging

Level 6: Non-oncologic Infusion Suite, Pre-Procedure Testing, Urology

Level 7: Heart & Vascular Program – Cardiology, Electrophysiology, Vascular surgeons and Future Home of Cardiothoracic surgeons

Level 8: Orthopedic Surgery, Spine Surgery and Interventional Pain Management

Level 9: The Carl Weber Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, Surgical Specialties including: bariatrics, colorectal, ENT, endocrine and plastics.

About White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital is a proud member of the Montefiore Health System, serving as its tertiary hub of advanced care in the Hudson Valley. The Hospital is a 292-bed not-for-profit health care organization with the primary mission of providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas. Centers of Excellence include the Center for Cancer Care, The William & Sylvia Silberstein Neonatal & Maternity Center and The Ruth and Jerome A. Siegel Stroke Center. The Hospital’s Flanzer Emergency Department is the busiest in Westchester County, with more than 64,000 patient visits a year. White Plains Hospital performs lifesaving emergency and elective angioplasty in its Joan and Alan Herfort, MD, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Marie Promuto Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. White Plains Hospital has outpatient medical facilities across Westchester, including multispecialty practices in Armonk, New Rochelle, Somers and Yorktown Heights; and Scarsdale Medical Group locations in Harrison and Scarsdale.

The Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and earned its recognition as a Top Performer for Key Quality Measures® in 2015 and 2013. The Hospital received Magnet® designation in 2012 and 2016 from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The Hospital earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC), one of 16 hospitals in the nation, and the Hospital’s Bariatric Surgical Center is accredited as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). White Plains Hospital has also received full accreditation for its breast cancer program from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) and The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) recognized White Plains Hospital as a top 10% performing hospital for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2019. In 2021, White Plains Hospital received the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades® for the sixth time and was the only Hospital in Westchester to be awarded with an A Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the 5th consecutive time.

